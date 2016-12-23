Salman Khan And Aamir Khan Had A Fun Twitter Conversation About Their ‘Love-Hate’ Relationship

Shreemi Verma Dec . 23 . 2016

Aamir Khan‘s Dangal is releasing today and if reviews and first reactions are to go by, then Karan Johar is right, this IS the best film of 2016. Salman Khan, whose Sultan released earlier this year and Dangal have been pitted against each other as they’re both based on wrestling, but it looks like Salman has already picked a winner among the two.

Aamir had the sweetest reply to this love-hate dynamic.

Amar and Prem will always be BFFs!

Photo Credit : Giphy.com
