Shah Rukh Khan To Reunite With Priyanka Chopra?

Photo Credit : Shah Rukh Khan & Priyanka Chopra

According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, Sanjay Leela Bhansali might just manage to bring Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra together on screen again. It seems the celebrated filmmaker recently met the superstar and gave him the script of his next venture. The project is titled Gustakhiyan and happens to be Urdu poet-lyricist Sahir Ludhianvi‘s biopic. Reportedly, SRK is rather keen on doing this movie at the moment.

And apparently, SLB is contemplating on signing PeeCee as the female lead in this one.

The film will trace Sahir’s relationship with poetess-novelist Amrita Pritam before he went on to court singer actress Sudha Malhotra. Interesting.