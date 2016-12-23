This Diya Aur Baati Hum Actress Has Been Slapped With A Fine Of Rs. 16 Lakhs By Her Producers

Sukriti Gumber Dec . 23 . 2016
Photo Credit : Deepika Singh (Source: Indian Cinema Gallery)

Diya Aur Baati Hum actress Deepika Singh was reportedly slapped with a fine of 16 Lakhs by her producers, Shashi and Sumeet. According to SpotboyE, the producers owe her a payment of Rs. 1.14 crores, but have instead demanded 16 lakhs from her for reporting late on the sets.

A source told the online publication that Deepika was indeed late to the sets, but that was due to her co-star Anas Rashid, who was never on time for the shoot. We now hear that Deepika has approached CINTAA (Cine & TV Artistes Association) and will take legal action against the producers for non-payment of her dues.

We hope this matter gets resolved soon enough.

10
TAGS
Deepika Singh
COMMENTS
Related Stories
Deepika Singh
Jul . 26 . 2016Plot Twist: This Bollywood Actor Is Replacing Anas Rashid On Diya Aur Baati Hum!
Jul . 22 . 2015OMG! Anas Rashid’s Girlfriend Rati Pandey To Enter Diya Aur Baati Hum!
Mar . 13 . 2015Here’s Why Deepika Singh Slapped Anas Rashid On The Sets Of Diya Aur Baati Hum
Dec . 19 . 2014Diya Aur Baati Hum: Will Bhabho Die Because Neelu Veghela Wants To Quit The Show?
More Television
VIEW MORE
Also from the Web