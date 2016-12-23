Wow, These Two Bollywood Films Might Be In The Running For The Oscars

Aishwarya Rai‘s Sarbjit was widely appreciated and brought to the front, a story that not many were aware of. It made you weep uncontrollably and made you feel emotions you don’t feel often. On the other hand, Sushant Singh Rajput‘s film – MS Dhoni: The Untold Story brilliantly and effortlessly told us about the struggles the Indian skipper went through.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences released a list of films that could be in the running for best picture at the Oscars, and guess which two Bollywood movies were on the list? Sarbjit and MS Dhoni: The Untold Story. This is such great news and is so exciting for us Indians!

There’s more to be happy about. Mira Nair‘s Queen of Katwe has also been added to this list.

Woohoo! Keeping our fingers crossed :)