Wow, These Two Bollywood Films Might Be In The Running For The Oscars

Divya Rao Dec . 23 . 2016

Aishwarya Rai‘s Sarbjit was widely appreciated and brought to the front, a story that not many were aware of. It made you weep uncontrollably and made you feel emotions you don’t feel often. On the other hand, Sushant Singh Rajput‘s film – MS Dhoni: The Untold Story brilliantly and effortlessly told us about the struggles the Indian skipper went through.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences released a list of films that could be in the running for best picture at the Oscars, and guess which two Bollywood movies were on the list? Sarbjit and MS Dhoni: The Untold Story. This is such great news and is so exciting for us Indians!

There’s more to be happy about. Mira Nair‘s Queen of Katwe has also been added to this list.

Woohoo! Keeping our fingers crossed :)

1
TAGS
MS Dhoni Oscars Sarbjit
COMMENTS
Related Stories
MS Dhoni
Oct . 24 . 2016Check Out This Adorable Video Of An “Overwhelmed” Ziva Dhoni
Sep . 30 . 2016Mahendra Singh Dhoni Gave Us Some Military Vibes At The Premiere Of MS Dhoni!
Sep . 10 . 2016Is Dhoni Getting Paid 40 Crores For MS Dhoni: The Untold Story? – Director Neeraj Pandey Speaks Up
Sep . 2 . 2016Sushant Singh Rajput Tweets About His Alleged Bad Behaviour On Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa
Aug . 11 . 2016The Trailer Of ‘MS Dhoni: The Untold Story’ Is Here And It’s Brilliant!
Oscars
Nov . 8 . 2016The Naked Dress
Feb . 27 . 2016A Look Back At Some Of Our Favourite Oscar Outfits Over The Years
Sep . 23 . 2015Marathi Movie ‘Court’ Is India’s Official Entry To The Oscars
Apr . 17 . 2014#Instagraphy of Lupita Nyong’o
Mar . 14 . 2014Look! Celebrities That #LoveGold, At The Oscars!
More Bollywood
VIEW MORE
Also from the Web