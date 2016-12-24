Alia Bhatt Opens Up On What Means The Most To Her

Photo Credit : Alia Bhatt

2016 has been a stellar year for Alia Bhatt. The actress has had four releases, won critical acclaim for her performances in Udta Punjab and Dear Zindagi, and has also been bagging awards left, right and centre and most award shows. It’s sometimes hard to believe she’s just 23 years old!

At a recent event for Filmfare, she opened up on what means the most to her.

Love is important to me. Sometimes random people approach me and talk to me about my films, role and characters; I think that is what means the most to me.

She also spoke about how she deals with criticism.

Somebody may like your film and somebody may not like it, you have to be completely open about it. So I am open to that, I may feel bad from time to time but it is okay.

True. Everything’s subjective at the end of the day… but, we love you Alia.