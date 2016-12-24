Deepika Padukone Looks Super Fit In This Photoshoot For An International Magazine

Rashmi Daryanani Dec . 24 . 2016

Deepika Padukone‘s first Hollywood film releases in January, and ahead of that, she’s done a photoshoot for American women’s health and wellness magazine, Self. It’s a sports-themed shoot, and Deepika looks super fit in all the pictures.

#SELF @selfmagazine #January #February

A photo posted by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on

#SELF @selfmagazine #January #February

A photo posted by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on

#SELF @selfmagazine #January #February

A photo posted by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on

#SELF @selfmagazine #January #February

A photo posted by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on

#SELF @selfmagazine #January #February

A photo posted by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on

You can read the interview here:

#SELF @selfmagazine #January #February

A photo posted by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on

4
TAGS
Deepika Padukone
COMMENTS
Related Stories
Deepika Padukone
Dec . 24 . 2016Wow! This Celeb Beat Ranveer Singh And Deepika Padukone On The Forbes List
Dec . 23 . 2016Here’s Where Deepika Padukone & Ranveer Singh Are Heading To Bring In The New Year!
Dec . 22 . 2016Here’s What Farah Khan Has To Say About Deepika Padukone’s Journey In Bollywood
Dec . 22 . 2016This Photo Of Deepika Padukone From Acting School Proves She Has Come A Long Way
Dec . 19 . 2016We Have Nothing But Envy For Deepika Padukone’s Outfit
More Bollywood
VIEW MORE
Also from the Web