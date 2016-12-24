“How Dare Anybody Have An Opinion?” – Karan Johar On Taimur Ali Khan

Photo Credit : Karan Johar

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan faced a lot of controversy on social media recently after choosing to name their son Taimur Ali Khan. The name has negative connotations, as it’s also the name of a Turkish-Mogol crusader who invaded India back in 1398. Rishi Kapoor earlier lashed out at those outraging over the name, and now Karan Johar also has a strongly-worded statement regarding the subject.

How can there be trolls about this? It’s their prerogative what they name their son, and a name is special to the parents, to the grandparents, to the entire family. I completely support their decision to name their son – and how dare anybody have an opinion about this? It’s a name! It’s their name. They feel love. We should have spread the love at that moment, and felt so happy for this couple that delivered a blue-eyed, beautiful baby boy. It’s really ridiculous with all this. It’s their decision what they name their child and it should be no one else’s prerogative to say anything. Having said that, the internet is a place where every one is entitled to an opinion, so fine, they expressed it – and that’s what trolling is called.