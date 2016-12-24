Photo: Can Somebody Please Cast Priyanka Chopra And Sidharth Malhotra In A Movie Already?

Divya Rao Dec . 24 . 2016
Photo Credit : Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra is back in the country for a couple of days, but it’s far from a vacation in her home land. The actress, known to be a workaholic, has been fulfilling all her work commitments one after the other. After shooting for Koffee With Karan, the actress was seen filming for an ad by Dharma 2.0 with none other than the dishy Sidharth Malhotra.

Punit Malhotra, the director of his ad film took to Twitter to share some behind the scenes… and man, do they look incredibly good together! Somebody needs to cast them in a movie already.

This is one pair we’re looking forward to seeing on-screen soon.

