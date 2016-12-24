These Photos Of Bigg Boss Contestants Looking Like WhatsApp Emojis Will Make You Chuckle

Swagata Dam Dec . 24 . 2016

While scrolling through my Instagram, I came across something really fun shared by the Bigg Boss 10 account. There are images of Bani J, Lopamudra Raut, Manu Punjabi and Nitibha Kaul looking like various WhatsApp emojis. Check this out.

Who among these housemates crack the following emoticons the best? Let us know in the comments!

A photo posted by BIGG BOSS ???? (@bigg.boss.10) on

Haha!

0
TAGS
Bani J Bigg Boss Bigg Boss 10 Lopamudra Raut Manu Punjabi Nitibha Kaul VJ Bani
COMMENTS
Related Stories
Bani J
Dec . 22 . 2016Aww! Guess Who Is Entering The Bigg Boss 10 House To Meet Bani J!
Dec . 16 . 2016Bigg Boss 10: Did Gaurav Chopra Just Confess His Liking For Bani J?
Dec . 15 . 2016VIDEO: Bani J & Manveer Singh Bitch About Gaurav Chopra
Dec . 12 . 2016Bigg Boss 10: Sahil Anand Opens Up About Why He Kept His Marriage A Secret
Dec . 9 . 2016Bigg Boss 10: Bani J Tries To Break Open The Door After An Ugly Fight With Swami Ji
Bigg Boss
Dec . 16 . 2016Bigg Boss 10: When Manu Met Monalisa’s Fiancé Vikrant Singh
Dec . 16 . 2016Ex-Bigg Boss Contestant Talks About Her fiancé And Their Upcoming Wedding
Dec . 14 . 2016Bigg Boss 10: Here’s Why Manu Is Upset With Manveer!
Dec . 6 . 2016Bigg Boss 10: Swami Ji Pees In Front Of Everyone, Housemates Are Furious
Dec . 6 . 2016Bigg Boss 10: This Information About Sahil Anand Will Shock You!
More Television
VIEW MORE
Also from the Web