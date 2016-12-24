While scrolling through my Instagram, I came across something really fun shared by the Bigg Boss 10 account. There are images of Bani J, Lopamudra Raut, Manu Punjabi and Nitibha Kaul looking like various WhatsApp emojis. Check this out.
Haha!
These Photos Of Bigg Boss Contestants Looking Like WhatsApp Emojis Will Make You Chuckle
