Photos: Vivek Dahiya & Divyanka Tripathi’s Romantic Honeymoon In Paris

After taking some days off for their grand monsoon wedding in July this year, TV’s ‘It’ couple Vivek Dahiya and Divyanka Tripathi had to get back to work again. And we all know how erratic the schedules of the daily soap actors are. Therefore, the lovebirds could not manage to go on an elaborate honeymoon. They had gone to Udaipur for a little break instead.

But the duo has finally taken a long vacation and are now off to Europe for their honeymoon. Here are some photos of their romantic trip to Paris.

….from that day, when after running helter-skelter for ten minutes we made it to a flight to #Paris. A photo posted by Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya (@divyankatripathidahiya) on Dec 23, 2016 at 9:10am PST

❤️❤️ A photo posted by Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya (@divyankatripathidahiya) on Dec 23, 2016 at 3:43pm PST

Petit Déjeuner en #Paris A photo posted by Vivek Dahiya (@officialvivekdahiya) on Dec 22, 2016 at 2:56am PST

From coactors to friends then to life partners and now travel partners! Let's explore the world together! A photo posted by Vivek Dahiya (@officialvivekdahiya) on Dec 22, 2016 at 3:48am PST

Checking out the classic! ???? A photo posted by Vivek Dahiya (@officialvivekdahiya) on Dec 21, 2016 at 4:35pm PST

#Maison à #Paris! ???? A photo posted by Vivek Dahiya (@officialvivekdahiya) on Dec 23, 2016 at 1:45pm PST

Happy honeymoon, cuties!