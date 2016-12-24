Photos: Vivek Dahiya & Divyanka Tripathi’s Romantic Honeymoon In Paris

After taking some days off for their grand monsoon wedding in July this year, TV’s ‘It’ couple Vivek Dahiya and Divyanka Tripathi had to get back to work again. And we all know how erratic the schedules of the daily soap actors are. Therefore, the lovebirds could not manage to go on an elaborate honeymoon. They had gone to Udaipur for a little break instead.
But the duo has finally taken a long vacation and are now off to Europe for their honeymoon. Here are some photos of their romantic trip to Paris.
Happy honeymoon, cuties!