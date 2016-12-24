Photos: Vivek Dahiya & Divyanka Tripathi’s Romantic Honeymoon In Paris

Swagata Dam Dec . 24 . 2016
After taking some days off for their grand monsoon wedding in July this year, TV’s ‘It’ couple Vivek Dahiya and Divyanka Tripathi had to get back to work again. And we all know how erratic the schedules of the daily soap actors are. Therefore, the lovebirds could not manage to go on an elaborate honeymoon. They had gone to Udaipur for a little break instead.

But the duo has finally taken a long vacation and are now off to Europe for their honeymoon. Here are some photos of their romantic trip to Paris.

….from that day, when after running helter-skelter for ten minutes we made it to a flight to #Paris.

A photo posted by Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya (@divyankatripathidahiya) on

❤️❤️

A photo posted by Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya (@divyankatripathidahiya) on

Petit Déjeuner en #Paris

A photo posted by Vivek Dahiya (@officialvivekdahiya) on

From coactors to friends then to life partners and now travel partners! Let's explore the world together!

A photo posted by Vivek Dahiya (@officialvivekdahiya) on

Checking out the classic! ????

A photo posted by Vivek Dahiya (@officialvivekdahiya) on

#Maison à #Paris! ????

A photo posted by Vivek Dahiya (@officialvivekdahiya) on

Happy honeymoon, cuties!

