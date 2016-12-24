Sussanne Khan’s Message To Hrithik Roshan For ‘Kaabil’

Photo Credit : Sussanne and Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik Roshan‘s Kaabil is all set for release next month, and the actor is working hard to ensure that his film shapes up well. Recently, his ex-wife Sussanne Khan attended an event where she was awarded for her design venture, The Charcoal Project, and she was asked about the upcoming film.

Reportedly, Sussanne smiled, gave a thumbs up, and said, “All the best. I am sure it will do very well.”

Even though the two have parted ways, Hrithik and Sussanne are still said to remain amicable, especially for their two sons. The two were even spotted recently on a dinner date with their kids and some mutual friends.