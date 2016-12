Photo Credit : Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar

What’s the one event all of Bollywood and us common folks look up to? Yup, the Filmfare awards! And guess who’s going to be hosting the awards this year? Shah Rukh Khan and Karan Johar. This news has already got us excited because they’re best friends, have impeccable comic timing, and their chemistry is amazing!

The ceremony will be held on January 14 in Worli and will be attended by the who’s who of Bollywood. We’re looking forward to this.