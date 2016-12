This weekend, the gorgeous Gauri Khan shared a very handsome photo of her eldest son Aryan Khan! In her caption she revealed Aryan’s official Instagram handle.

❤️ @___aryan___ A photo posted by Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan) on Dec 23, 2016 at 6:05am PST

Yep, the usually reclusive starkid now has a verified Instagram account.

Photo Credit : Instagram

And he has shared like 8 photos (which we’ve seen on other social media accounts dedicated to documenting Aryan’s every move).

A photo posted by Aryan Khan (@___aryan___) on Dec 19, 2016 at 8:12am PST

So there, Aryan Khan, is now officially on Instagram. Merry Christmas!