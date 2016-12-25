Bigg Boss 10: Is Priyanka Jagga Pregnant?

Sukriti Gumber Dec . 25 . 2016
Photo Credit : Priyanka Jagga

For the the first time in the history of Bigg Boss, a contestant has been thrown out of the house purely at the behest of the host Salman Khan. This weekend, Priyanka Jagga got into an argument with Salman, post which the latter asked her to leave the house, and she readily complied.

We earlier told you that Priyanka’s brother, Sameer Jagga‘s Facebook posts confirmed her exit from the show. But his recent posts suggest an entirely different story behind Priyanka’s exit- as he hinted at his sister’s pregnancy.

Check out his latest post, which he now seems to have deleted:

Photo Credit : Source: FilmyMonkey

We don’t know if this news is true, but the above post does suggest Priyanka’s exit was due to an entirely different reason. Also, Salman was reportedly angered to the extent that he threatened to disassociate himself from Colors if they ever bring her back on the show.

Your comments?

Bigg Boss 10
