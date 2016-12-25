This Is The Cutest Photo Of Amitabh Bachchan And His Granddaughter Navya Naveli

Swagata Dam Dec . 25 . 2016

Amitabh Bachchan‘s granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda is a social media sensation and already has a lot of fan clubs dedicated to her. One such Instagram profile shared this super cute photo of Big B and Navya. Check this out.

Adorable!

