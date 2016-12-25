Did Twinkle Khanna Just Take A Jibe At Salman Khan?

Sukriti Gumber Dec . 25 . 2016
Photo Credit : Twinkle Khanna

Mrs. Funnybones has done it again!

The ever-so witty Twinkle Khanna, with her on-point sarcasm recently targeted Salman Khan in her latest column. In case you are not aware, apart from being a fantastic author, Twinkle is also a popular columnist for a leading publication. So recently, when she had to write a round up of the year that has gone by, she wrote all the major happenings of the year as classified ads.

And from PM Modi to Asaram Bapu and from Rahul Gandhi to everybody’s favourite bhai, she spared none.

Here’s what she wrote about Salman:

Alliance Wanted For One Of India’s Oldest But Most Eligible Bachelors: Dashing, non-vegetarian, successful and muscular Khandani boy. Excellent in dance, drama and art. Girl must be pretty, slim and enjoy long drives off the beaten path. Bride must not be very talkative, as groom cannot tolerate any buck buck. Caste no bar. Contact [email protected]

Oh well! Wonder how Salman will react to that?! Or will her Jab Pyaar Kisi Se Hota Hai co-star take it all in humour?

Photo Credit : Twinkle Khanna, Salman Khan
