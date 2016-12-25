Photo Diary: Sonam Kapoor And Family Celebrate Anil Kapoor’s 60th Birthday In London

Anil Kapoor just turned 60 in style! The man, who doesn’t look a day older than 30, celebrated it in in London with his close friends and family. Sonam took to snapchat and give us some inside access on all the fun at the party! See for yourself.

Photo Credit : Snapchat: Sonam Kapoor

Photo Credit : Snapchat: Sonam Kapoor

Photo Credit : Snapchat: Anooshe

Photo Credit : Snapchat: Anooshe

Photo Credit : Snapchat: Anooshe

Photo Credit : Snapchat: Sonam Kapoor

Looks like they had a great time! Happy 60th, Anil Kapoor. :)