Photo Diary: Sonam Kapoor And Family Celebrate Anil Kapoor’s 60th Birthday In London

Divya Rao Dec . 25 . 2016

Anil Kapoor just turned 60 in style! The man, who doesn’t look a day older than 30, celebrated it in in London with his close friends and family. Sonam took to snapchat and give us some inside access on all the fun at the party! See for yourself.

Photo Credit : Snapchat: Sonam Kapoor
Photo Credit : Snapchat: Sonam Kapoor
Photo Credit : Snapchat: Anooshe
Photo Credit : Snapchat: Anooshe
Photo Credit : Snapchat: Anooshe
Photo Credit : Snapchat: Sonam Kapoor

Looks like they had a great time! Happy 60th, Anil Kapoor. :)

4
TAGS
Anil Kapoor Arjun Kapoor Rhea Kapoor Sonam Kapoor
COMMENTS
Related Stories
Anil Kapoor
Dec . 22 . 2016All The Best Dressed Men From The 2016 Stardust Awards
Dec . 14 . 2016Anil Kapoor Doesn’t Look Like This Anymore
Dec . 5 . 2016Learn Fresh & Easy Ways To Double-Up Your Menswear Style
Dec . 1 . 2016This Bollywood Superstar Was Spotted Queuing Outside An ATM In Mumbai
Nov . 9 . 2016Video: Anil Kapoor Cycling Through The Streets Of Mumbai
Arjun Kapoor
Dec . 20 . 2016The Second Koffee With Karan Promo Feat. Katrina Kaif, Anushka Sharma & Arjun Kapoor Is CRAZY!
Dec . 13 . 2016Here’s How Ranveer Singh Reacted When Arjun Kapoor & Deepika Padukone Kissed In A Movie
Dec . 12 . 2016Check Out This Cute Photo Of Karan Johar & Arjun Kapoor Holding Kareena Kapoor’s Baby Bump!
Dec . 9 . 2016Arjun Kapoor Had The Sweetest Message For His ‘Baba’ Ranveer Singh!
Nov . 28 . 2016Arjun Kapoor Lashes Out At A Website For Insensitive Headline About His Mom
More Bollywood
VIEW MORE
Also from the Web