Photo: Sonam Kapoor And Her Boyfriend Partying In London

Photo Credit : Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor has had a fabulous year and is one of the most popular contenders for the ‘Best Actress’ award this year. The actress and her family have flown to London to ring in daddy Anil Kapoor’s 60th birthday, and from the looks of it, it has been quite the celebration!

We came across this super cute photo of Sonam and her boyfriend Anand Ahuja at her daddy’s birthday, and had to share it with you!

Photo Credit : Snapchat @Anooshe

Rumours have been doing the rounds that Kapoor might tie the knot next year. Exciting!