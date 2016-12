Kareena Kapoor was out and about all throughout her pregnancy, giving us one great look after another. And now, the first photos of her – after bringing baby Taimur home – are out. These were taken at the Kapoor family Christmas celebrations, with good friends Amrita Arora and Malaika Arora, and Kareena’s manager Poonam Damania:

#girlgang#merrychristmas#celebrations ❤❤❤ A photo posted by Poonam Damania (@poonamdamania) on Dec 24, 2016 at 11:20am PST

Yeahhhh baby????❤️???????? A photo posted by Amrita Arora (@amuaroraofficial) on Dec 24, 2016 at 1:27pm PST

Daddy Saif was also there:

Hysterical???? A photo posted by Amrita Arora (@amuaroraofficial) on Dec 24, 2016 at 1:33pm PST

Stunning!