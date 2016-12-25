This Bollywood Couple Broke Up Because Apparently The Actress Used To Be An Escort

Photo Credit : Guess who?

So, this Mumbai Mirror blind item is very obvious, and if true, then this might be the main reason why one of Bollywood’s most popular couples broke up earlier this year.

The couple reportedly ended things because of the actor’s parents. After noticing that their son is getting very close to his girlfriend (took them long enough), the parents hired a private investigator to dig up things from the actress’s past. The results were not comforting to the ‘traditional’ family as the detective found a link between the actress and a foreign escort company. An interview was recorded and the tapes were given to the boyfriend last Christmas. That marked the end of a pretty long relationship.

