10 Times George Michael Un-Broke My Heart.

First of all can I just say, I cannot believe that at 53 this legend is gone. How is this even happening? 2016, first you took Prince now you’re taking the King? F.U.
I’m so destroyed. I don’t know why in particular I’m feeling this horrible sadness about George Michael, but I think it’s because I’ve probably spent almost all my heartbreaks clinging to two musicians; George Michael and Adam Levine. (Maroon 5). To be honest, I had lost touch with George Michael’s music over the past few years but there are a few songs that were always there for me and will now haunt me for the rest of my life. So here you have it. The 10 song lyrics that helped me heal and sung my pain. I’ll miss you George, you were all kinds of epicness. Rest in Peace and I will always remember:
Be good to yourself
Because nobody else
Has the power to make you happy
PS. And Adam Levine, you’re younger than me, but for what it’s worth I still want to tell you that I love you, so I sincerely hope you see my tweet. xoxo
1. Heal The Pain
How can I help you
Please let me try to
I can heal the pain
That you’re feeling inside
Whenever you want me
You know that I will be
Waiting for the day
That you say you’ll be mine
2. Careless Whisper
I’m never gonna dance again
Guilty feet have got no rhythm
Though it’s easy to pretend
I know you’re not a fool
I should’ve known better than to cheat a friend
And wasted chance that I’ve been given
So I’m never gonna dance again
The way I danced with you
3. Faith
Before this river
Becomes an ocean
Before you throw my heart back on the floor
Oh oh baby I reconsider
My foolish notion
Well I need someone to hold me
But I’ll wait for something more
Yes I’ve gotta have faith…
Mmm, I gotta have faith
‘Cause I gotta have faith, faith, faith
I gotta have faith-a-faith-a-faith
4. Last Christmas
Last Christmas, I gave you my heart
But the very next day, you gave it away
This year, to save me from tears
I’ll give it to someone special
5. Freedom
I don’t want your freedom
I don’t need to play around
I don’t want nobody baby
Part time love just brings me down
I don’t want your freedom
I don’t want to play around
I don’t want nobody baby
Part time love just brings me down
(I don’t want your)
6. Father Figure
I will be your father figure
Put your tiny hand in mine
I will be your preacher teacher
Anything you have in mind
I will be your father figure
I have had enough of crime
I will be the one who loves you
Until the end of time
If you are the desert
I’ll be the sea
If you ever hunger –
Hunger for me
Whatever you ask for
That’s what i’ll be…
So when you remember the ones who have lied
Who said that they cared
But then laughed as you cried
Beautiful darling
Don’t think of me
7. One More Try
So when you say that you need me
That you’ll never leave me
I know you’re wrong, you’re not that strong
Let me go
8. Kissing A Fool
You are far
I’m never gonna be your star
I’ll pick up the pieces
And mend my heart
Maybe I’ll be strong enough
I don’t know where to start
But I’ll never find
Peace of mind
While I listen to my heart
People
You can never change the way they feel
Better let them do just what they will,
For they will
If you let them
Steal your heart
And people
Will always make a lover feel a fool
But you knew I loved you
We could have shown them all
And then he had some epic covers…
Perhaps his most legendary performance – the concert where Michael performed Somebody To Love with Queen, in memory of legendary Queen frontman Freddie Mercury. Mercury died of complications due to AIDS in 1991, his partner at the time Anselmo Felleppa, a Brazilian dress designer was also dying of AIDS. “He was the first person I had ever loved, and I discovered he loved me too,” Michael said of Felleppa in a 2009 interview. The love and pain that Michael was feeling is almost tangible in this performance, and led to charity work that Michael would be dedicated to for the rest of his life.
9. Somebody to Love
Got no feel, I got no rhythm
I just keep losin’ my beat
I’m okay I’m alright
Ain’t gonna face no defeat
I just gotta get outta this prison cell
One day I’m gonna be free
Lord, somebody (somebody), somebody (somebody)
Can anybody find me somebody to love?
In 1991, “Don’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me” was covered in a live version as a duet by George Michael and Elton John – first performed at the Live Aid concert in 1985 (with Michael singing and John playing). Six years later, George Michael’s Cover to Cover tour regularly included the song, and for the last show at Wembley Arena, London on 23 March 1991, Michael brought out John as a surprise guest to sing it with him.
10. Don’t Let The Sun Go Down On Me
It’s much to late to save myself from falling
I took a chance and changed your way of life
But you misread my meaning when I met you
Closed the door and left me blinded by the light
Don’t let the sun go down on me
Although i search myself, it’s always someone else I see
I’d just allow a fragment of your life to wander free
But losing everything is like the sun going down on me
Next stop Maroon 5 playlist, see you there Adam.