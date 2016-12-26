10 Times George Michael Un-Broke My Heart.

Photo Credit : George Michael

First of all can I just say, I cannot believe that at 53 this legend is gone. How is this even happening? 2016, first you took Prince now you’re taking the King? F.U.

I’m so destroyed. I don’t know why in particular I’m feeling this horrible sadness about George Michael, but I think it’s because I’ve probably spent almost all my heartbreaks clinging to two musicians; George Michael and Adam Levine. (Maroon 5). To be honest, I had lost touch with George Michael’s music over the past few years but there are a few songs that were always there for me and will now haunt me for the rest of my life. So here you have it. The 10 song lyrics that helped me heal and sung my pain. I’ll miss you George, you were all kinds of epicness. Rest in Peace and I will always remember:

Be good to yourself

Because nobody else

Has the power to make you happy

PS. And Adam Levine, you’re younger than me, but for what it’s worth I still want to tell you that I love you, so I sincerely hope you see my tweet. xoxo

1. Heal The Pain

How can I help you

Please let me try to

I can heal the pain

That you’re feeling inside

Whenever you want me

You know that I will be

Waiting for the day

That you say you’ll be mine

2. Careless Whisper

I’m never gonna dance again

Guilty feet have got no rhythm

Though it’s easy to pretend

I know you’re not a fool

I should’ve known better than to cheat a friend

And wasted chance that I’ve been given

So I’m never gonna dance again

The way I danced with you

3. Faith

Before this river

Becomes an ocean

Before you throw my heart back on the floor

Oh oh baby I reconsider

My foolish notion

Well I need someone to hold me

But I’ll wait for something more

Yes I’ve gotta have faith…

Mmm, I gotta have faith

‘Cause I gotta have faith, faith, faith

I gotta have faith-a-faith-a-faith

4. Last Christmas

Last Christmas, I gave you my heart

But the very next day, you gave it away

This year, to save me from tears

I’ll give it to someone special

5. Freedom

I don’t want your freedom

I don’t need to play around

I don’t want nobody baby

Part time love just brings me down

I don’t want your freedom

I don’t want to play around

I don’t want nobody baby

Part time love just brings me down

(I don’t want your)

6. Father Figure

I will be your father figure

Put your tiny hand in mine

I will be your preacher teacher

Anything you have in mind

I will be your father figure

I have had enough of crime

I will be the one who loves you

Until the end of time

If you are the desert

I’ll be the sea

If you ever hunger –

Hunger for me

Whatever you ask for

That’s what i’ll be…

So when you remember the ones who have lied

Who said that they cared

But then laughed as you cried

Beautiful darling

Don’t think of me

7. One More Try

So when you say that you need me

That you’ll never leave me

I know you’re wrong, you’re not that strong

Let me go

8. Kissing A Fool

You are far

I’m never gonna be your star

I’ll pick up the pieces

And mend my heart

Maybe I’ll be strong enough

I don’t know where to start

But I’ll never find

Peace of mind

While I listen to my heart

People

You can never change the way they feel

Better let them do just what they will,

For they will

If you let them

Steal your heart

And people

Will always make a lover feel a fool

But you knew I loved you

We could have shown them all

And then he had some epic covers…

Perhaps his most legendary performance – the concert where Michael performed Somebody To Love with Queen, in memory of legendary Queen frontman Freddie Mercury. Mercury died of complications due to AIDS in 1991, his partner at the time Anselmo Felleppa, a Brazilian dress designer was also dying of AIDS. “He was the first person I had ever loved, and I discovered he loved me too,” Michael said of Felleppa in a 2009 interview. The love and pain that Michael was feeling is almost tangible in this performance, and led to charity work that Michael would be dedicated to for the rest of his life.

9. Somebody to Love

Got no feel, I got no rhythm

I just keep losin’ my beat

I’m okay I’m alright

Ain’t gonna face no defeat

I just gotta get outta this prison cell

One day I’m gonna be free

Lord, somebody (somebody), somebody (somebody)

Can anybody find me somebody to love?

In 1991, “Don’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me” was covered in a live version as a duet by George Michael and Elton John – first performed at the Live Aid concert in 1985 (with Michael singing and John playing). Six years later, George Michael’s Cover to Cover tour regularly included the song, and for the last show at Wembley Arena, London on 23 March 1991, Michael brought out John as a surprise guest to sing it with him.

10. Don’t Let The Sun Go Down On Me

It’s much to late to save myself from falling

I took a chance and changed your way of life

But you misread my meaning when I met you

Closed the door and left me blinded by the light

Don’t let the sun go down on me

Although i search myself, it’s always someone else I see

I’d just allow a fragment of your life to wander free

But losing everything is like the sun going down on me

Next stop Maroon 5 playlist, see you there Adam.