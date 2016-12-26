There Has Been A Tragic Death On The Sets Of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmavati

Divya Rao Dec . 26 . 2016
Photo Credit : Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Deepika Padukone

The shooting of Sanjay Leela Bhansali‘s Padmavati has been on in full swing for the last couple of weeks at Film City. Unfortunately for the team, one of their painters died in a freak accident on the sets. Mukesh Dakia, reportedly fell from a height of five feet, with severe injuries to his head. They rushed him to the Kokilaben hospital but he was pronounced dead upon arrival. A case of accidental death has been registered.

Midday quoted DCP Kiran Kumar Chavan as saying, “We have filed an accidental death report (ADR) and are probing the matter — how he fell from that height. If any safety negligence is found, we will deal with it strictly.”

Deepika Padukone took to Twitter to condole the accident.

While Shobha Sant, the CEO of SLB productions said,

What took place was extremely unfortunate and completely unforeseen. We are making every effort to help the authorities. Our support and prayers are with deceased’s family in this time of grief. The film’s art director assured everyone that proper safety precautions were taken on the film’s sets and that no one could have foreseen “such a rare and unfortunate occurrence.

Our condolences to his family and may his soul rest in peace.

