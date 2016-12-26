7 Times Parineeti Chopra Slayed In Black

2016 has been good for the lovely Parineeti Chopra. With her body transformation she’s also upped her glam quotient a notch or two. We also need to credit her stylist, Sanjana Batra who has styled her countless number of times in some really knock-out outfits. While we love the bubbly girl in all the gorgeous colours under the sun, but when she dresses in black – we can’t go back! So take a look at some slay-worthy outfits that P has rocked!
1. Feisty Fox in Gaurav Gupta’s Peplum Jumpsuit
2. Salute Worthy In Rose Room Couture’s Blazer
3. Rocking Cold-Shoulder In Drama Queen Official
4. Making Boss Posses In Nikhil Thampi Pant Suit
5. Boho Babe in Diesel Black Gold Dress
6. Cut-Out Glamorous In Shivan & Narresh
7. Bombshell Black In Karn Malhotra
She really turned on the heat with all her black numbers, didn’t she?
Tell us which look was your favourite.