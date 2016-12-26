7 Times Parineeti Chopra Slayed In Black

Mauritius musings … Over the piano which I love ;) @eltonjfernandez @taras84 @lofficielindia #JulyCoverGirl A photo posted by Parineeti Chopra (@parineetichopra) on Jul 6, 2016 at 4:02am PDT

2016 has been good for the lovely Parineeti Chopra. With her body transformation she’s also upped her glam quotient a notch or two. We also need to credit her stylist, Sanjana Batra who has styled her countless number of times in some really knock-out outfits. While we love the bubbly girl in all the gorgeous colours under the sun, but when she dresses in black – we can’t go back! So take a look at some slay-worthy outfits that P has rocked!

1. Feisty Fox in Gaurav Gupta’s Peplum Jumpsuit

Hot stuff in @gauravguptaofficial , @jewel_diaries rings & @charleskeithofficial heels for #koffeewithkaran today! Gorgeous hair and make up by @marianna_mukuchyan #styling #stylefile A photo posted by Sanjana Batra (@sanjanabatra) on Nov 5, 2016 at 7:02am PDT

2. Salute Worthy In Rose Room Couture’s Blazer

@parineetichopra looking gorge in a @roseroomcouture blazer, @zara jeans & @aldo_shoes heels for the global citizens shoot today! #styling #stylefile A photo posted by Sanjana Batra (@sanjanabatra) on Oct 12, 2016 at 8:00am PDT

3. Rocking Cold-Shoulder In Drama Queen Official

Favourite lady looking amaze in a @dramaqueenofficial dress, @studiomrinalini brooch & @aldo heels for the taping of 'Yaaron ki Baraat' today #styling #parineetichopra A photo posted by Sanjana Batra (@sanjanabatra) on Sep 13, 2016 at 6:13am PDT

4. Making Boss Posses In Nikhil Thampi Pant Suit

5. Boho Babe in Diesel Black Gold Dress

6. Cut-Out Glamorous In Shivan & Narresh

This hottie in @shivanandnarresh, @judithleiberny clutch, @isharya jewellery & @stevemadden heels for the #filmfareawards2016 #styling @parineetichopra A photo posted by Sanjana Batra (@sanjanabatra) on Jan 15, 2016 at 1:30pm PST

7. Bombshell Black In Karn Malhotra

Partayyyyyy last night :) thankssss lady @sanjanabatra In @karn_malhotra A photo posted by Parineeti Chopra (@parineetichopra) on Dec 6, 2016 at 1:09am PST

She really turned on the heat with all her black numbers, didn’t she?

Tell us which look was your favourite.