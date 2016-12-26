Alia Bhat Is Our Christmas Angel In Baby Blue

Christmas is about family and spreading joy and cheer with the ones who are closest and dearest to you. Our favourite dewy faced starlet, Alia Bhat spent her day with the children and staff at St. Catherine’s Orphan Home in Mumbai. Excuse us as we try to scoop up our melted hearts because we’re so in love with her! Is she a Christmans angel or what?

This adorable actress looked cheerful as she smiled and danced in a baby blue bomber jacket embroidered with the colours of the rainbow. She teamed it with wide leg cropped jeans and and the cutest pair of bright blue tie up stilettos. We can’t help but feel the warm fuzzies as we can almost feel her warm and genuine personality through these snapshots. She really wears this pastel palette well.

Do you like or love her? Tell us in your comments.