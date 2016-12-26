Bigg Boss 10: All’s Not Well Between Manveer & Nitibha

Photo Credit : Manveer, Nitibha

Ever since Manu made an emergency exit from the Bigg Boss house, his best pal Manveer found a supportive friend in Nitibha. The two have been very close and it’s more than evident that they have a soft corner for each other. They have continued to share a warm equation even after Manu’s comeback. But according to a recent development in the BB home, it seems all’s not well between the two of them.

M3 – Manu, Manveer and Monalisa were gossiping about Nitibha in the coming episode. And guess what? Instead of defending her amongst Manu and Mona, Manveer also contributed to the conversation and shared how Nitibha has been using him to hog some limelight.

How do you think Nitibha will react when she will know what’s happening behind her back?