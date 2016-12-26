Bigg Boss 10: Does Manu Punjabi Want Monalisa To Leave The Show?

Sukriti Gumber Dec . 26 . 2016
Photo Credit : Manu Punjabi, Monalisa

All is not well between good friends Manu Punjabi and Monalisa, especially after the latter’s boyfriend, Vikrant Singh Rajput entered the house and created a ruckus between the M3 gang. Vikrant was quite irked with the intimate bond she shared with Manu and made his displeasure known.

As a repercussion, perhaps, Manu said that it is better that Mona leaves the show as her personal life is getting affected. Mona confronts him about publicly saying that he wants her to leave the show, considering they have been friends for such a long time.

Watch it here!

Let’s hope they bury the hatchet soon enough and get back to being good friends!

2
TAGS
Bigg Boss 10
COMMENTS
Related Stories
Bigg Boss 10
Dec . 26 . 2016Bigg Boss 10: All’s Not Well Between Manveer & Nitibha
Dec . 26 . 2016Bani J’s Boyfriend Yuvraj Thakur Confessed His Love For Her With The Cutest Photo
Dec . 26 . 2016Bigg Boss 10: Did Priyanka Jagga Suffer A Miscarriage In The House?
Dec . 25 . 2016Bigg Boss 10: Is Priyanka Jagga Pregnant?
Dec . 24 . 2016These Photos Of Bigg Boss Contestants Looking Like WhatsApp Emojis Will Make You Chuckle
More Television
VIEW MORE
Also from the Web