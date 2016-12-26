Dimpy Ganguly Shared The First Photos Of Her Baby Girl

Priyam Saha Dec . 26 . 2016

Happy 1st my love !

A photo posted by Dimpy (@dimpy_g) on

Dimpy Ganguly and her husband Rohit Roy were blessed with a baby girl recently and on Christmas, mommy Roy shared the first photos of their bundle of joy.

Look what Santa got us this year! #reannasfirstchristmas #xmas2016 #bestever

A photo posted by Dimpy (@dimpy_g) on

How time flies! 6 whole months already…:)

A photo posted by Dimpy (@dimpy_g) on

0
TAGS
Dimpy Ganguly
COMMENTS
Related Stories
Dimpy Ganguly
Nov . 30 . 2016Dimpy Ganguly Posted A Series Of The Most Romantic Photos With Her Husband
Jun . 27 . 2016Dimpy Ganguly Trolled For Getting Pregnant Before Marriage – And Here’s How Her Husband Reacted
Jun . 25 . 2016Dimpy Ganguly Delivered Her Baby & Shared The News With The Cutest Photo!
Jun . 7 . 2016Dimpy Ganguly Just Announced Her Pregnancy With This Adorable Baby Bump Photo!
May . 6 . 2016Dimpy Ganguly Just Shared The Most Gorgeous Pictures From Her Black & White Wedding Photoshoot!
More Television
VIEW MORE
Also from the Web