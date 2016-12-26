Here’s Who Is Replacing Rohan Mehra In Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlaata Hai

Divya Rao Dec . 26 . 2016
Photo Credit : Rishi Dev

We told you this morning about how Rohan Mehra was going to be replaced in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai because of his appearance on Bigg Boss. The makers didn’t seem too keen to take him back as Naksh and have found a replacement.

Who, you wonder? It’s actor Rishi Dev, who has previously worked on Bade Bhaiyan Ki Dulhaniya and Balika Vadhu. He’s all set to join the show during Kartik and Naira’s engagement and will be shown coming home after six months.

We’re going to miss Rohan on the show but you know what they say… the show must go on!

9
TAGS
Rishi Dev Rohan Mehra Yeh Rishta Ka Kehlata Hai
COMMENTS
Related Stories
Rohan Mehra
Dec . 26 . 2016Oh No! Rohan Mehra Is Going To Be Replaced In Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai
Dec . 22 . 2016Bigg Boss 10: Rohan Mehra’s Girlfriend Kanchi Singh Lashes Out At Swami Ji
Dec . 8 . 2016Bigg Boss 10: Hina Khan Talks About Entering The House & Her Equation With Rohan Mehra
Nov . 26 . 2016Bigg Boss 10: “The Limit Has Been Crossed” – Rohan Mehra’s Dad Lashes Out At Om Swami
Nov . 9 . 2016Bigg Boss 10: Kanchi Singh Opens Up On Rohan Mehra’s Closeness To Lokesh Kumari
More Television
VIEW MORE
Also from the Web