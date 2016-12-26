Here’s Who Is Replacing Rohan Mehra In Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlaata Hai

Photo Credit : Rishi Dev

We told you this morning about how Rohan Mehra was going to be replaced in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai because of his appearance on Bigg Boss. The makers didn’t seem too keen to take him back as Naksh and have found a replacement.

Who, you wonder? It’s actor Rishi Dev, who has previously worked on Bade Bhaiyan Ki Dulhaniya and Balika Vadhu. He’s all set to join the show during Kartik and Naira’s engagement and will be shown coming home after six months.

We’re going to miss Rohan on the show but you know what they say… the show must go on!