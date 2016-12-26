Here’s Who Ranbir Kapoor Took For The Kapoor Family Christmas Brunch This Year

Photo Credit : Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif

Last year Christmas seemed like the first time Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif posed together willingly for the cameras, outside of movie promotions. Unfortunately, their relationship ended shortly afterwards. This year, Ranbir took someone else along to the famous Kapoor family Christmas brunch – his close pal, Ayan Mukerji.

Here’s hoping they had a great Christmas!