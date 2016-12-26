Here’s Who Ranbir Kapoor Took For The Kapoor Family Christmas Brunch This Year

Rashmi Daryanani Dec . 26 . 2016
Photo Credit : Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif

Last year Christmas seemed like the first time Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif posed together willingly for the cameras, outside of movie promotions. Unfortunately, their relationship ended shortly afterwards. This year, Ranbir took someone else along to the famous Kapoor family Christmas brunch – his close pal, Ayan Mukerji.

Photos:

Photo Credit : Ranbir Kapoor
Photo Credit : Ranbir Kapoor and Ayan Mukerji
Photo Credit : Ranbir Kapoor and Ayan Mukerji

Here’s hoping they had a great Christmas!

