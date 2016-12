All the Kapoors gathered together for the annual Kapoor family Christmas brunch, and the only people who seemed to be missing were Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor – understandably, as they were probably busy with baby Taimur. But judging from the photos on Instagram, the gang had a blast regardless.

Here are all the photos:

The family that eats together stays together ❤️ #familygoals#familylove#christmaslunch #merrychristmaseveryone???? A photo posted by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on Dec 25, 2016 at 3:33am PST

#cousinsbonding❤️#christmaslunch#familytime#lovelyafternoon A photo posted by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on Dec 25, 2016 at 3:37am PST

'Xmas vibes ❤️ Family first #missingbharat A photo posted by Riddhima Kapoor Sahni (@riddhimakapoorsahni) on Dec 25, 2016 at 1:49am PST

#familylunch #merrymerry #missingbharat A photo posted by Riddhima Kapoor Sahni (@riddhimakapoorsahni) on Dec 25, 2016 at 1:53am PST

#familylunch #merrymerry ❤️ #missingbharat A photo posted by Riddhima Kapoor Sahni (@riddhimakapoorsahni) on Dec 25, 2016 at 1:54am PST

#familylunch #merrymerry #missingbharat A photo posted by Riddhima Kapoor Sahni (@riddhimakapoorsahni) on Dec 25, 2016 at 3:05am PST

#merrymerry #xmastime❤️ A photo posted by Riddhima Kapoor Sahni (@riddhimakapoorsahni) on Dec 25, 2016 at 3:52am PST

#candid????#granddame????????#family❤️#christmasmoments????✨???????? #christmaslunch A photo posted by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on Dec 25, 2016 at 6:24am PST

Looks like a good time!