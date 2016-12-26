Kendall, Kylie And Khloe Sparkled All The Way At The Kardashians’ “Krismas” Party

Last night….. A photo posted by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Dec 25, 2016 at 2:53pm PST

Christmas, or Krismas in this case, is a family tradition in the Kardashian-Jenner household. Nothing is out of bounds when it comes to decorating mama bear, Kris Jenner’s, L.A. mansion for their annual Chrismas Eve celebrations. The theme this year was Kandyland-chic – created by Kris in collaboration with celebrity floral designer, Jeff Leatham, who’s a good friend of the Kardashian klan (yep K for Klan cos it never gets old…) and a regular at the family’s decked out soirées.

Without getting sidetracked, let’s get straight to how The Kardashian sisters brought out their sparkliest best for their favourite family event of the year:

Kylie Jenner dished out in this sequined black body suit by Yves Saint Laurent.

So grateful to be able to experience another over the top amazing Christmas. Thank you God for all my blessings this year ❤️ A photo posted by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Dec 25, 2016 at 11:22pm PST

Body goals or what?!

Kendall Jenner glitzed up in this gold sequined black mini and transparent tie up stilettoes.

last night with Mike A photo posted by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on Dec 25, 2016 at 8:31am PST

It’s okay if you hover over this picture a while longer. We can’t help it either.

Kourtney Kardashian played the naughty and nice card in this black and gold dress.

Hi Santa!!! A photo posted by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Dec 25, 2016 at 2:52pm PST

Is that Santa raising the roof?

Jeff and his team managed to make over the top just so SO tasteful! Click here to watch Architectural Digest’s cool behind the scenes sneak peak into this holiday home make-over. This is some serious festive cheer goals… fo realz!

Kandyland-chic ❤️ Thank you @jeffleatham for helping me transform my home this Christmas!! I invited @archdigest to film the magical transformation! Watch the video on ArchitecturalDigest.com ????#christmas #besttimeoftheyear #happyholidays A photo posted by Kris Jenner (@krisjenner) on Dec 20, 2016 at 7:32am PST

