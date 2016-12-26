Lo And Behold: Taimur Ali Khan Is Making His TV Debut Soon

Photo Credit : Saif Ali Khan, Taimur Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor

With so much hype surrounding his birth, it’s no surprise that little Taimur Ali Khan is already a celebrity. Fans are eagerly waiting to see more of Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor‘s tiny bundle of happiness, and well, so are we!

If reports are to be believed, the wish may be granted soon as baby Taimur may make his TV debut in the coming months. According to a report in IndiaForums, an episode of the series, Living with the superstar will showcase the daily life of Saif and also feature his new born.

If the news is indeed true, we are looking forward to this particular episode with bated breath!