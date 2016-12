Photo Credit : Kishore Kumar

So, I was on Twitter doing the usual – stalking practically every person I know when I noticed that MP and actor Mithun Chakraborty was trending. The actor has today resigned from the Rajya Sabha stating health reasons, and obviously, Twitter had a lot to say.

Actor #MithunChakraborty Quits Rajya Sabha, Cites Health Reasons. And Says to TMC "Koi Shakh TMC "???? — Tadkamarkey (@Aneelgs) December 26, 2016

#MithunChakraborty may resign from Rajya Sabha but no FORCE on this earth has the power to make Mithun da resign from Dance India Dance. — Sir Rohit Sharma (@imWrong45) December 26, 2016

I find that people are more concerned about #MithunChakraborty resigning from Rajya Sabha than about his Health Issue. Get well soon sir ???????? — ThatMalluGuy (@TheLungiGuy) December 26, 2016

#MithunChakraborty resigns from Parliament.

RT if you got to know today, he was an MP. ???? — Vemoot (@vemoot) December 26, 2016

Huge respect.He has done everything right from escaping bullets with bicycle to resigning on time. That party is garbage.#MithunChakraborty pic.twitter.com/glTI0GnKIS — Ramesh Kumar (@rameshkumarvrk) December 26, 2016

This man knows how to make all d MPs disco in Parliament.Sudden resignation has been a brave choice as he hardly attended #MithunChakraborty — Kamalika Basu (@KamalikaBasu) December 26, 2016

Mithun da submitted his resignation to the speaker. Speaker asked.. "are u sure?"

he said "Koi Shaq"? :p#MithunChakraborty — Dr. Vinayak Dubey (@vinayvaani) December 26, 2016

Never knew #MithunChakraborty was in Stranger Things pic.twitter.com/TSSJCw4Bot — Prateek Arora (@prateekxarora) December 26, 2016

Today I came know that #MithunChakraborty was TMC MP in Rajya Sabha perhaps the best work he did for WB is that he did nothing for WB. — Swamidutta (@SDMISHRA9) December 26, 2016

#MithunChakraborty 1 actor who never endorsed any sort of facial sidelocks/Payot. pic.twitter.com/ykGUcQL7ci — Papa Shango (@BaapKaThappad) December 26, 2016

Main gareebo ke liye hero hoon, aur tum jaise logon ke liye villain, naam hai mera Shankar, hoon main Gunda No.1. GWS #MithunChakraborty — Certified_R (@Foto_Genic) December 26, 2016

#MithunChakraborty resigns from Rajya Sabha and I didn't even know he was a part of it! LOL — Tara Sharma (@TaraIsAStar) December 26, 2016

LOL! We hope he gets well soon.