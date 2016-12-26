Oh No! Rohan Mehra Is Going To Be Replaced In Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Divya Rao Dec . 26 . 2016
Photo Credit : Rohan Mehra

Rohan Mehra is currently killing it on Bigg Boss season 10. He has managed to survive the first half of the show and is playing really well. While his fans are happy to see their favourite Naksh everyday through the show, they’re in for some bad news on Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

The makers are apparently looking to replace Rohan as Naksh. They weren’t very pleased with the way things ended between them – Rohan reportedly left the show and decided to join Bigg Boss last minute, leaving the makers in a little bit of a soup. The producers and writers were previously focused on Hina Khan‘s exit, but now that that’s done, they’re going to soon find a replacement for Rohan.

We’re hoping Rohan manages to stay on Bigg Boss much longer at least!

