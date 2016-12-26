Photo Alert: Sonam Kapoor & Her Boyfriend Chilling With The Family

Divya Rao Dec . 26 . 2016

Bollywood’s eternal heartthrob Anil Kapoor celebrated his 60th birthday on Christmas eve with his family in London. In attendance was the entire Kapoor khandaan along with Sonam Kapoor  and boyfriend Anand Ahuja. We recently shared a picture of the two from her daddy dearest’s bash. You can see it here.

Sonam’s uncle, Sanjay Kapoor, took to instagram to share a picture of all them together, and it included Anand. He even titled it ‘family’. Does this mean Anand will soon be a part of the Kapoor family? We don’t know but we sure as hell hope so because they look incredible together.

#family #celeberations #ak60

A photo posted by Sanjay Kapoor (@sanjaykapoor2500) on

Nice!

0
TAGS
Anand Ahuja Sonam Kapoor
COMMENTS
Related Stories
Anand Ahuja
Dec . 25 . 2016Photo: Sonam Kapoor And Her Boyfriend Partying In London
Dec . 19 . 2016Adorbs! Sonam Kapoor’s Boyfriend Shot This Video Of Her Dancing With A Friend
Dec . 15 . 2016Photo Diary: Sonam Kapoor Hanging Out With Friends And Her Rumoured Boyfriend
Dec . 14 . 2016Is Sonam Kapoor Getting Married Next Year?
Oct . 17 . 2016Photo Alert: Look How Happy Sonam Kapoor Looks With Her Alleged Boyfriend
Sonam Kapoor
Dec . 25 . 2016Sonam Kapoor Shared The Cutest Throwback Photos For Anil Kapoor’s Birthday
Dec . 25 . 2016Photo Diary: Sonam Kapoor And Family Celebrate Anil Kapoor’s 60th Birthday In London
Dec . 25 . 2016Photo: Sonam Kapoor And Her Boyfriend Partying In London
Dec . 22 . 2016Sonam Kapoor’s Message For Kareena Kapoor Khan Is Too Cute To Be Missed
Dec . 21 . 2016Sonam Kapoor’s Airport Style Is Comfy & Chic
More Bollywood
VIEW MORE
Also from the Web