Photo Alert: Sonam Kapoor & Her Boyfriend Chilling With The Family

Bollywood’s eternal heartthrob Anil Kapoor celebrated his 60th birthday on Christmas eve with his family in London. In attendance was the entire Kapoor khandaan along with Sonam Kapoor and boyfriend Anand Ahuja. We recently shared a picture of the two from her daddy dearest’s bash. You can see it here.

Sonam’s uncle, Sanjay Kapoor, took to instagram to share a picture of all them together, and it included Anand. He even titled it ‘family’. Does this mean Anand will soon be a part of the Kapoor family? We don’t know but we sure as hell hope so because they look incredible together.

#family #celeberations #ak60 A photo posted by Sanjay Kapoor (@sanjaykapoor2500) on Dec 25, 2016 at 3:22am PST

