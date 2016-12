It’s that time of the year aka Christmas and new years… and all of Bollywood has taken off to different parts of the world to ring in the new year. While Anil Kapoor and his family are holidaying in London, Hrithik Roshan is skiing with his little babies – Hrehaan and Hridaan in the mountains. Check it out!

MERRY CHRISTMAS! Sending u all BRIGHT LIGHT n LOVE. – from the Roshans. pic.twitter.com/uXKk3zB5NI — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) December 25, 2016

Looks like so much fun. We love these father-son pictures Hrithik shares ever so often. :)