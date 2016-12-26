This Real Life “Power Couple” Is Doing A Film Together

Sukriti Gumber Dec . 26 . 2016
Photo Credit : Ashmit Patel, Maheck Chahal

Ashmit Patel and Maheck Chahal turned out to be the surprise duo of Sony’s Power Couple last year. Buzz was strong that they were faking the relationship to be in the show. However, the couple has put all such rumours to rest as they are still going strong a year later.

According to a report in a leading daily, Ashmit and Maheck will now be seen together in a film. But the real life couple won’t be playing each other’s love interest as Manjari Phadnis is paired opposite Ashmit.

Reportedly, he also mentioned that he is quite happy about Maheck starring in the same film as him. He also denied recommending Maheck for the role and said it was the makers who felt it would be nice to show their off screen chemistry on the big screen.

Good going, you guys!

