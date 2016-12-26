The Internet Reacted To George Michael’s Death And It Was Heartbreaking

Photo Credit : George Michael

Seriously, what is this year?! Pop superstar George Michael passed away early this morning in his home in Oxfordshire at the age of 53. It’s reported that Michael suffered heart failure while he was asleep and passed. Known famously for his songs Last Christmas, Faith and Careless Whisper, he was all set to release a documentary on his life in 2017. It’s heartbreakingly ironic that he passed away on Christmas :(

First David Bowie, Prince… now him. Can this year end already? Here’s how the world reacted to this tragic news.

David Bowie, Prince, Leonard Cohen and now George Michael. 2016 must end before other great musicians die! #RIPGeorge — Lost In History (@HistoryToLearn) December 26, 2016

Ah man. George Michael? No need! #RIPGeorge. Such a sad loss. D — antanddec (@antanddec) December 25, 2016

Such a tragedy .George Michael was the soundtrack to so much of my young life.Thankyou Beautiful man.#RIPGeorge — Lisa Maxwell (@thelisamaxwell) December 26, 2016

George Micheal had one of the most beautiful voices we've ever heard. A truly gifted singer who blessed the world with his art. #RIPGeorge — Aaron Sidwell (@aaronsidwell) December 26, 2016

Dear Grim Reaper, lay off the arts in 2017 please. You've done enough damage recently. How about politics? I'll send you a list. #RIPGeorge — Roddy Murray, Author (@RoddyMurray1) December 26, 2016

It's even worse knowing that George Michael died on Christmas Day when the lyrics go "last Christmas I gave you my heart" #RIPGeorge — Carla (@carlalouisedady) December 26, 2016

And I'm never gonna dance again, the way i danced with you ????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????#ripgeorge #lastchristmas #wham! — Unicyclemenace (@thomasadlam) December 26, 2016

2016 just couldn’t let the year finish without taking another great… What a loss for the industry. Come on! George Michael!? ????#RIPGeorge — Devonte Riley (@Devonte_Riley) December 26, 2016

George Michael is dead??!! Wow, 2016 has been one brutal year. Legend after Legend. Smh #RIPGeorge

Thoughts with his loved ones. So sad. — Prossy (@Pkakooza) December 26, 2016

Just can't believe another legend has left the stage far too early. Such sad news about George Michael. #RIPGeorge — Peter Jones (@dragonjones) December 26, 2016

Holy crap! 2016 has been a devastating year! So much talent lost and even on Christmas Day! What a cruel world it can be ????#RIPGeorge ❤ — Charlie Jones (@CharlieJones) December 25, 2016

I hope this photo of George Michael's smile will bring peace at this sad time. #RIPGeorge ???? pic.twitter.com/VYxjBhqqjx — Eamonn_RuthUK (@ERuthuk) December 25, 2016

I still can not believe it happened, I can not believe it, we will always remember you, George Michael. ????????#georgemichael #RipGeorge pic.twitter.com/0A2iUxiEn1 — Special80s (@Special80s) December 25, 2016

Oh 2016, what a fucking arse you are.. Such a fantastic musician what an absolute shame. #RIPGeorge — JW. (@J4CKFW) December 25, 2016

Whitney Houston age 48, Michael Jackson 50, George Michael 53,Prince 57 All 80's legends, all died terribly young. Such a shame#RIPGEORGE — WeWantOurArsenalBack (@GoonerTiliDie19) December 25, 2016

Are you serious 2016? The man who gave us Last Christmas dying on Christmas ???? #RIPGeorge — Danielle???? (@danielle_hankin) December 25, 2016

As the music dies, something in your eyes

Calls to mind the silver screen

And all its sad good-byes….#RIPGeorge — Cozmo LA Galaxy (@CozmoLAGalaxy) December 25, 2016

Really sad :( RIP. Thank you for the best music!