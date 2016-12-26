The Internet Reacted To George Michael’s Death And It Was Heartbreaking

Divya Rao Dec . 26 . 2016
Photo Credit : George Michael

Seriously, what is this year?! Pop superstar George Michael passed away early this morning in his home in Oxfordshire at the age of 53. It’s reported that Michael suffered heart failure while he was asleep and passed. Known famously for his songs Last Christmas, Faith and Careless Whisper, he was all set to release a documentary on his life in 2017. It’s heartbreakingly ironic that he passed away on Christmas :(

First David Bowie, Prince… now him. Can this year end already? Here’s how the world reacted to this tragic news.

Really sad :( RIP. Thank you for the best music!

0
TAGS
George michael
COMMENTS
Related Stories
George michael
Jan . 16 . 20149 Iconic Music Videos That Celebrate Fashion & Style
Feb . 25 . 2013Celebrity Speak: Music From Their Wonder Years.
Nov . 15 . 2012Get Ready to Vrooom in These Motorcycle Corsets!
Nov . 2 . 2012EXCLUSIVE: Singer Sophie Choudry on Her Latest Single, Hungama Ho Gaya
Nov . 9 . 2011Remember This? George Michael Was the First to Use Supermodels in His Music Videos.
More Bollywood
VIEW MORE
Also from the Web