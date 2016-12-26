The Internet Reacted To George Michael’s Death And It Was Heartbreaking

Seriously, what is this year?! Pop superstar George Michael passed away early this morning in his home in Oxfordshire at the age of 53. It’s reported that Michael suffered heart failure while he was asleep and passed. Known famously for his songs Last Christmas, Faith and Careless Whisper, he was all set to release a documentary on his life in 2017. It’s heartbreakingly ironic that he passed away on Christmas :(
First David Bowie, Prince… now him. Can this year end already? Here’s how the world reacted to this tragic news.
Really sad :( RIP. Thank you for the best music!