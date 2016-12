We’ve known for a while now that Shahid and Mira Kapoor have shot for an episode of Koffee With Karan, and now the promo is out. It’s pretty much the first time we’re seeing these two interact together, and yup, they’re absolutely adorable. Shahid poked a lot of fun at Mira for still “discovering boyfriends” of hers – and she in turn said that he burps a lot.

Meet the fun, competitive & madly in love couple of Bollywood – @ShahidKapoor & @MiraRajput, next on the Koffee couch! #KoffeeWithKaran pic.twitter.com/gfAtcq8v9n — Star World (@StarWorldIndia) December 25, 2016

Can’t wait for the episode!