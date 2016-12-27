10 Mini Videos Of The Dangal Girls That’ll Give You Serious BFF Goals

Divya Rao Dec . 27 . 2016
Photo Credit : Dangal

The Dangal girls, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra, who played the roles of Gita Phogat and Babita Phogat were not just the best of friends in reel life, but are also BFFs in real life! The two have been winning hearts of critics and audiences alike for their brilliant and apt portrayal of the Phogat sisters. We were looking through their instagram accounts and realised the two are really close and are hilariously cray when they’re together. Here’s proof.

Dangal ke daaku!

A video posted by Fatima Sana Shaikh (@fatimasanashaikh) on

When you don’t have your own hair to flick!

A video posted by Fatima Sana Shaikh (@fatimasanashaikh) on

Tafree

A video posted by Fatima Sana Shaikh (@fatimasanashaikh) on

????

A photo posted by Sanya Malhotra (@sanyamalhotra_) on

???? @fatimasanashaikh

A video posted by Sanya Malhotra (@sanyamalhotra_) on

Slyly snapchatting in public ???? @fatimasanashaikh

A video posted by Sanya Malhotra (@sanyamalhotra_) on

Throwback ????

A video posted by Sanya Malhotra (@sanyamalhotra_) on

Jay Aur Veeru

A photo posted by Fatima Sana Shaikh (@fatimasanashaikh) on

Crazy is what crazy do!

A photo posted by Fatima Sana Shaikh (@fatimasanashaikh) on

Mottu Aur chottu @sanyamalhotra_

A video posted by Fatima Sana Shaikh (@fatimasanashaikh) on

Okay, I want to be BFFs with these two! #Goals

Dangal Fatima Sana Shaikh Sanya Malhotra
