“Being Objectified Is Part Of My Job” – Priyanka Chopra

Divya Rao Dec . 27 . 2016
Photo Credit : Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra is my favourite person on this planet right now. She’s killing it internationally – her show Quantico might just be renewed for a third season, and she looks bomb AF in the Baywatch trailer. She also just became one of the global brand ambassadors for Pantene, which by the way, is a big deal.

In a recent interview with Cosmopolitan, she was asked if she’s proud to be considered a sex symbol like the previous cast of Baywatch. To which, PC answered:

Yes, being objectified is part of my job. I don’t get offended by being called a sex symbol, because I’m an actress and it’s the nature of what I do. But I don’t think being a sex symbol is something you want to aim for. Of course you want to be hot, but that’s not all you want to stand for.

So many reasons to love this woman!

