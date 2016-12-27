Deepika Padukone Shows Off Her Sporty Side & We Loved It

Deepika Padukone was recently featured in Self Magazine looking her stylish best, as always. But this time she was all about showing off her athletic side.
We think she’s totally acing her looks here. Not only does she look fashionably sporty, but were loving that shade of sexy displayed in each picture. From styling her hair to accessorising her looks and putting each piece of clothing together has been done right on point (Absolutely no complaints here!)
Her super toned body thanks to Daddy Padukone’s badminton lessons as a kid has definitely done her more than just good. We’re loving each and every look she’s sporting in this magazine.
We don’t deny that all four of these looks caught our attention, but which one was your favourite? Let us know below!