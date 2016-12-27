Dia Mirza Has Officially Found The Most Sophisticated Desi Outfit

Sanaa Shah Dec . 27 . 2016

Dia Mirza‘s desi look isn’t full of bling. It isn’t ridiculously tight or shockingly sheer. It’s… classy. Wearing a simple mint green all over benarasi ensemble by designer Sanjay Garg of Raw Mango she looked sophisticatedly stylish. It was a kurta paired with wide-leg pants crafted in matchy fabrics. Celebrity stylist Theia Teckchandaney styled her for this event with layered emerald beads in her neck. With her hair braided in a bun and decorated with flowers, she finished her look with bright red lips that perfectly contrasted that mint green she was donning.

She totally nailed her wedding look in this classic ensemble. Comment and let us know if you feel the same about her desi look.

0
TAGS
Benaras celebrity fashion Celebrity Spotting celebrity style Dia Mirza Raw Mango Sanjay Garg Theia Teckchandaney
COMMENTS
Related Stories
Benaras
Jul . 21 . 20157 Reason You HAVE To Watch Masaan This Weekend. (Bring Tissues & A Red Balloon.)
celebrity fashion
Dec . 26 . 2016Ranbir Kapoor’s T-shirt Is So Cool— You’ll Want It Now
Dec . 26 . 20167 Times Parineeti Chopra Slayed In Black
Dec . 23 . 2016Priyanka Chopra’s Bright Co-ords Got Us Drooling
Dec . 22 . 2016Kangana Ranaut’s #OOTN Will Convince You To Give This Trend A Try
Dec . 21 . 2016Sonam Kapoor’s Airport Style Is Comfy & Chic
More Fashion
VIEW MORE
Also from the Web