Dia Mirza Has Officially Found The Most Sophisticated Desi Outfit

Wedding ready in this beautiful #Handcrafted #Benarasi by Sanjay Garg @raw_mango ❤ #MadeInIndia #MakeInIndia #IWearHandloom Styled by @theiatekchandaney Hair by @shobhakewal A photo posted by Dia Mirza (@diamirzaofficial) on Dec 26, 2016 at 8:44am PST

Dia Mirza‘s desi look isn’t full of bling. It isn’t ridiculously tight or shockingly sheer. It’s… classy. Wearing a simple mint green all over benarasi ensemble by designer Sanjay Garg of Raw Mango she looked sophisticatedly stylish. It was a kurta paired with wide-leg pants crafted in matchy fabrics. Celebrity stylist Theia Teckchandaney styled her for this event with layered emerald beads in her neck. With her hair braided in a bun and decorated with flowers, she finished her look with bright red lips that perfectly contrasted that mint green she was donning.

She totally nailed her wedding look in this classic ensemble. Comment and let us know if you feel the same about her desi look.