Exclusive: Ranveer Singh’s Favourite Bollywood Memory

We’re coming to the end of season 1 of Bollywood+ with MissMalini on Saavn! The latest episode is our nostalgia special, where we got a bunch of Bollywood celebrities to tell us about their favourite memories growing up, and to reminisce on their journey so far.
Here’s a recap:
Kunal Kapoor’s favourite part of being an actor
Kunal told us that his favourite part about being an actor is getting to experience different lives.
Alia Bhatt always wanted to be an actress
Yup, this wasn’t something that cropped up later in life – she knew from the beginning that being in front of the camera was something she wanted to do. Listen to the episode to get her full life story!
Ranbir Kapoor was once Big B’s body double
We’ve got a lot of #throwback trivia on this episode – like the fact that Ranbir was once Mr Bachchan’s body double – so give it a listen for some interesting anecdotes.
Arjun Rampal’s favourite memory
Personally, his favourite memory was when his kids were born. And professionally, it was the time he won the National Award.
Ranveer Singh’s Bollywood memory
Ranveer says his favourite memory Bollywood memory growing up was when he’d go to his grandmother’s house, sit in front of the TV and eat seyal bread while watching Hindi movies.
Tune in right away to Saavn for the FULL details on all of these!