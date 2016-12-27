Exclusive: Ranveer Singh’s Favourite Bollywood Memory

We’re coming to the end of season 1 of Bollywood+ with MissMalini on Saavn! The latest episode is our nostalgia special, where we got a bunch of Bollywood celebrities to tell us about their favourite memories growing up, and to reminisce on their journey so far.

Here’s a recap:

Kunal Kapoor’s favourite part of being an actor

Photo Credit : Kunal Kapoor for Savile Row at Van Huesen’s GQ Fashion Night

Kunal told us that his favourite part about being an actor is getting to experience different lives.

Alia Bhatt always wanted to be an actress

Photo Credit : Alia Bhatt | Source: Instagram @aliaabhatt

Yup, this wasn’t something that cropped up later in life – she knew from the beginning that being in front of the camera was something she wanted to do. Listen to the episode to get her full life story!

Ranbir Kapoor was once Big B’s body double

Photo Credit : Ranbir Kapoor

We’ve got a lot of #throwback trivia on this episode – like the fact that Ranbir was once Mr Bachchan’s body double – so give it a listen for some interesting anecdotes.

Arjun Rampal’s favourite memory

Personally, his favourite memory was when his kids were born. And professionally, it was the time he won the National Award.

Ranveer Singh’s Bollywood memory

Photo Credit : Arjun Kilachand Homme and adidas Originals

Ranveer says his favourite memory Bollywood memory growing up was when he’d go to his grandmother’s house, sit in front of the TV and eat seyal bread while watching Hindi movies.

Tune in right away to Saavn for the FULL details on all of these!