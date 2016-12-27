Here’s An Important Update From Ye Hai Mohabbatein

Photo Credit : Divyanka Tripathi, Aditi Bhatia

Star Plus’ hit daily, Ye Hai Mohabbatein is witnessing intense drama these days due to Ruhi’s (Aditi Bhatia) MMS scandal. Raman and Ishita are doing everything in their capacity to catch their daughter’s culprit, but so far they have been unable to nab person behind the MMS.

Meanwhile, Ruhi has fallen head over heels in love with Suhail, much against Raman’s wishes. In the coming episodes, Suhail’s real character will be revealed in front of the Bhalla family and he will turn out to be their old enemy, Nidhi’s brother. Shocked, right? Suhail has come to avenge his sister, who was sent to jail by the Bhallas. He intends to ruin the family’s reputation and Ruhi is his first target.

We were definitely not expecting this. Wonder how the Bhallas will overcome this obstacle! And most importantly, how will Ruhi deal with the heartbreak that follows? Stay tuned for more updates.