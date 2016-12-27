Here’s Everything You Need To Know About Taimur Ali Khan’s First Vacation

Photo Credit : Twitter @iFaridoon

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor’s newborn has been in the news since he was a fetus, and now, around a week after his birth, it looks like he’ll be taking off on a vacation already. Saif and Kareena have decided to take Taimur to Europe where Saif is shooting for the next schedule of his movie, Chef. Here’s what a source told a leading publication about this development –

Saif has made up his mind to not leave his family behind. He wants to ensure that they are all together at least the first few months.

This schedule will start by mid-January, until then, Saif and Kareena will be giving all their time to their newborn. Good times!