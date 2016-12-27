Here’s How Virat Kohli & Anushka Sharma Are Celebrating New Year

Photo Credit : Anushka Sharma & Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma invariably top my list of most favourite celebrity couples- both are smart, good looking, successful and look fabulous together. The couple had a successful run in their respective careers this year and they are bidding farewell to 2016 on another warm note.

According to a report in BL, Virat and Anushka are all set to welcome the new year with each others parents in Uttarakhand. The couple reportedly arrived there over the weekend and took off to Narendernagar in Tehri, where the actress’ parents had already arrived. Virat’s mother, Saroj also may ring in New Year’s Eve with the couple.

Anushka’s mother is from Garhwal and the actress spent most of her vacations at their family home in Dehradun. Interestingly, Virat is also the brand ambassador of the state and this is his first visit post his appointment as the ambassador.

So cool!