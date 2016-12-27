Hrithik Roshan Has A Lot To Say About The Raees-Kaabil Clash

Photo Credit : Kaabil vs Raees

There has been a lot of controversy surrounding the Raees–Kaabil clash, where both the films are scheduled to release on the same day – 25th January 2016. Everyone was hoping that one of the two films would move their release date but the makers didn’t budge. Hrithik Roshan has finally opened up on the matter and released an official statement on the same.

It’s not illegal or unethical so its fine. But it is sad and quite an eye opener that although Hollywood and Bollywood share the same calendar but you will never see Batman movies clashing with Superman films or Lord of the Rings clashing with Harry Potter. They manage their calendars so well that two movies will never clash. They are aware that that is best for the industry, because when two films clash. the returns for the industry fall a lot.

He also added,

Hopefully, both films will do well, but on the whole, it will be a loss of about 100 crores for the industry as compared to both films releasing individually. My father understands that and he was sad about that, and he thinks that it could have been managed in a better way, but we completely understand that Raees was in the waiting for far too long. My wish is that when both films do well, Shahrukh, Farhan, dad , myself and everyone will pop champagne and celebrate for each other.

We, for the greater good, can only hope both the films do well. What do you guys think?