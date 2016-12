Photo Credit : Fatima Sana Shaikh

Dangal’s Fatima Sana Shaikh who played the amazing Geeta Kumari Phogat in the film has acted in some Bollywood movie before signing this big film. Fatima first appeared as a child in Chachi 420, but that’s something everyone knows, but she also appeared in movies like Akaash Vani and Bittoo Boss. Check it out!

