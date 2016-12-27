Photos: Varun Dhawan & Natasha Dalal Were Inseparable At Rohit Dhawan’s Birthday Dinner

Shreemi Verma Dec . 27 . 2016

It looks like Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal are slowly getting comfortable around the media glare regarding their relationship. Varun, who has openly been spotted with Natasha at various places, has never spoken about his private life, which is understandable. But we can’t help but gush over how cute the two are. The couple was earlier spotted with Anil Kapoor‘s family in London and now, they made a pretty picture at Rohit Dhawan‘s intimate birthday dinner. Ranbir Kapoor joined the Dhawan family too, here are some photos –

Ranbir and Varun at Rohit Dhawan’s birthday dinner ???? #varundhawan #RanbirKapoor #natasha #rohitdhawan #dinner #birthday

A photo posted by RANBIR KAPOOR (@ranbirkapoor.rk8) on

Ranbir and Varun at Rohit Dhawan’s birthday dinner ???? #RanbirKapoor #Ranbir #varundhawan #Bollywood

A photo posted by Ranbir Kapoor Universe (@ranbirkapooruniverse) on

Cuties!

